Helicopter rescue for Penticton mountain biker

A Penticton man is in hospital after crashing his mountain bike in steep terran and spending the night outdoors with his rescuers.

Alerted by local RCMP, Penticton Search and Rescue said it was called to a hill overlooking Penticton at 10 p.m., on Monday, when residents living near Saliken Drive above Ellis Creek Canyon could hear someone calling for help. Search and Rescue said they were able to determine the man was calling from a ridge across Ellis Creek in the Wiltse Flats area.

Once the man was located, 18 rescuers climbed into the area and found the 47-year-old mountain biker, who had sustained several injuries when he lost control in the steep terrain.

With darkness encroaching, it was decided that the rescue team and the man would stay overnight, with a helicopter evacuation taking place at first light. Shortly after 5:20 a.m., the man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.