Canada
June 19, 2018 6:16 pm

Helicopter rescue for Penticton mountain biker

By Online Journalist  Global News

A mountain biker in Penticton needed a helicopter rescue after crashing in steep terrain and spending the night outdoors with his rescuers.

The steep terrain that Penticton Search and Rescue had to deal with in rescuing the injured mountain biker.

Alerted by local RCMP, Penticton Search and Rescue said it was called to a hill overlooking Penticton at 10 p.m., on Monday, when residents living near Saliken Drive above Ellis Creek Canyon could hear someone calling for help. Search and Rescue said they were able to determine the man was calling from a ridge across Ellis Creek in the Wiltse Flats area.

Members of Penticton Search and Rescue during Monday’s rescue operation.

Once the man was located, 18 rescuers climbed into the area and found the 47-year-old mountain biker, who had sustained several injuries when he lost control in the steep terrain.

With darkness encroaching, it was decided that the rescue team and the man would stay overnight, with a helicopter evacuation taking place at first light. Shortly after 5:20 a.m., the man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

The sweeping view of Monday night’s rescue.

