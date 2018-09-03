J50
September 3, 2018 6:00 pm

Relief after ailing orca J50 spotted with pod Monday morning after absence

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

A dart gun is pointed towards J50 to medicate the whale with antibiotics.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The orca known as J50 has been spotted alive, after concerns were raised when she was not sighted with her pod.

There had been concern since the young female southern resident whale, also known as Scarlett, had not been seen since Thursday, but she was spotted with her pod Monday morning.

She had lost a great deal of weight in recent months and was lagging some distance behind her family group,  struggling to keep up.

Researchers are now in the water with the orca.

J50 is particularly important because she is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales that travel the coastal waters from British Columbia to California.

Her death would further devastate the population.

Over the past few months, officials on both sides of the border have been working to feed her live salmon containing antibiotics and  administering a dose of antibiotics with a dart to help keep her strength and figure out what’s wrong with her.

Based on J50’s medical condition, there are concerns that time is running out to help the whale.

