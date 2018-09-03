World
September 3, 2018 2:30 pm

U.S. service member killed during ‘inside attack’ in Afghanistan

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: People walked through an area of Khalazai Village in Afghanistan where a Taliban suicide bomber killed three NATO forces in early August.

A U.S. service member has been killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement Monday from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller says “the sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him.”

He added, “Our duty now is to honour him, care for his family and continue our mission.”

The statement said the service member was the sixth American killed in Afghanistan this year.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration was monitoring the situation and U.S. President Donald Trump had been briefed by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

READ MORE: Taliban claims it held preliminary peace talks with U.S. official over Afghanistan

The wounded service member was said to be in stable condition.

The names of the service members were not released.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

