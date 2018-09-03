Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be headed to Winnipeg

A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant could be heading to Winnipeg, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Ronald Countryman, 57, was last seen in the Sault Ste. Marie area and is known to frequent shelters and food banks.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad said Countryman is wanted for breach of parole.

Countryman is serving a sentence of 10 years and two months for impaired driving, possession of stolen property and operation of a motor vehicle while disqualified.

Police said he has five previous federal sentences.

The OPP believe Countryman is travelling west to avoid capture and has mentioned Winnipeg as a final destination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or 911.

