Annual Labour Day picnic planned for Mission Creek Park
The North Okanagan Labour Council, which represents dozens of local unions, is inviting the public to celebrate Labour Day with a picnic at Mission Creek Regional Park.
The labour council said there will be a free barbecue, bouncy castle and face painting for attendees.
The organization sees Labour Day Monday as a chance to “acknowledge the achievements of union and non-union workers.”
“It is important to celebrate the advancements made in the workplace as a result of workers showing solidarity through advocacy and action,” labour council president Ian Gordon said.
The event runs from noon until 3 p.m.
