Annual Labour Day picnic planned for Mission Creek Park

The North Okanagan Labour Council, which represents dozens of local unions, is inviting the public to celebrate Labour Day with a picnic at Mission Creek Regional Park.

The labour council said there will be a free barbecue, bouncy castle and face painting for attendees.

Watch: Labour Day coverage on Global News.

Labour Day traffic and ferry line-ups expected in B.C 02:20 Labour Day traffic and ferry line-ups expected in B.C 02:08 New Yorker turned Rider fan takes in Labour Day Classic 02:11 The story behind the Labour Day holiday weekend 00:41 Eskimos get ready for Labour Day Classic against Stampeders 01:52 California woman went into labour on Labour Day without knowing she was pregnant 01:58 Labour-less Labour Day? How unemployment stacks up in Kelowna 02:20 The history of the Labour Day holiday

The organization sees Labour Day Monday as a chance to “acknowledge the achievements of union and non-union workers.”

“It is important to celebrate the advancements made in the workplace as a result of workers showing solidarity through advocacy and action,” labour council president Ian Gordon said.

The event runs from noon until 3 p.m.