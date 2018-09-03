Lifestyle
Annual Labour Day picnic planned for Mission Creek Park

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

The North Okanagan Labour Council will hold its annual Labour Day picnic in Mission Creek Regional Park.

The North Okanagan Labour Council, which represents dozens of local unions, is inviting the public to celebrate Labour Day with a picnic at Mission Creek Regional Park.

The labour council said there will be a free barbecue, bouncy castle and face painting for attendees.

The organization sees Labour Day Monday as a chance to “acknowledge the achievements of union and non-union workers.”

“It is important to celebrate the advancements made in the workplace as a result of workers showing solidarity through advocacy and action,” labour council president Ian Gordon said.

The event runs from noon until 3 p.m.

