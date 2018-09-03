Delta firefighters respond to grass fire near B.C. Ferries terminal
A A
Winds near the B.C. Ferry terminal at Tsawwassen resulted in an early-morning scare for firefighters in Delta, B.C., as fire broke out on a beach just off the ferry causeway near the terminal.
READ MORE: Condo building catches fire in East Vancouver
Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene and put out the fire. Firefighters say the cause of the blaze appeared to be a campfire that was not properly extinguished.
The flames jumped and spread due to the wind.
Campfires are currently banned in many parts of British Columbia.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.