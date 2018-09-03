Fire
September 3, 2018
Updated: September 3, 2018 11:58 am

Delta firefighters respond to grass fire near B.C. Ferries terminal

Fire crews on scene at a grass fire in Tsawwassen early Monday morning.

Winds near the B.C. Ferry terminal at Tsawwassen resulted in an early-morning scare for firefighters in Delta, B.C., as fire broke out on a beach just off the ferry causeway near the terminal.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene and put out the fire. Firefighters say the cause of the blaze appeared to be a campfire that was not properly extinguished.

The flames jumped and spread due to the wind.

Campfires are currently banned in many parts of British Columbia.

