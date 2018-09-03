Delta firefighters respond to grass fire near B.C. Ferries terminal

Winds near the B.C. Ferry terminal at Tsawwassen resulted in an early-morning scare for firefighters in Delta, B.C., as fire broke out on a beach just off the ferry causeway near the terminal.

READ MORE: Condo building catches fire in East Vancouver

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene and put out the fire. Firefighters say the cause of the blaze appeared to be a campfire that was not properly extinguished.

The flames jumped and spread due to the wind.

Campfires are currently banned in many parts of British Columbia.

Driving out to @BCFerries #Tsawwassen terminal & #Fire crews are putting out a Beach blaze. Likely a campfire last night that wasn’t put out properly, wind certainly not helping. Remember there’s still a fire #ban in place for most of #BC pic.twitter.com/7mLDHlTTf5 — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) September 3, 2018

