90th annual Douro Doings event draws crowds over Labour Day weekend

The 90th annual Douro Doings event — also known as The Social — brings people together from Douro, Ont., and beyond for the Labour Day long weekend.

Adele Develin has been attending Douro Doings for nearly four decades.

“I grew up in Douro so I’ve been coming here forever. It’s just something you do on the long weekend before school starts,” said Develin.

Activities include baseball tournaments, a 10K run, children’s events, musical entertainment, raffles and an antique and classic car show.

All funds raised during the long weekend event go towards St. Joseph’s parish of Douro.

“It’s a five-dollar admission for cars, and when they come in they get to vote for their favourite cars. We have voting and then, when they come in, they get door prizes,” said one of the car show organizers, Gail Pomeroy.

New to the car show this year was a group of car enthusiasts with a unique name.

“It’s a club that a bunch of us run together and we just had a name; we throw out the Old Farts Club and we all run together,” said Robert Collins, CEO of the Old Farts Club.

Organizers say the 10K race is also a tradition.

“People come out, it’s a hot, hilly, hard 10K but people love it. Lots of families sign up together, which is really fun,” said race director Tracy Condon.

Organizers say the event’s success is largely dependent on the weather, and this year’s Douro Doings has been a good one.