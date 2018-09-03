Politics
September 3, 2018 10:17 am

Kremlin says U.S. attempted to recruit Russian nationals to act as spy agents

By Staff Reuters

A Russian police officer, braving the bitter cold, patrols Red Square with the Kremlin in the background in this file image.

Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images
The Kremlin said on Monday the United States was “crudely” trying to recruit Russian nationals to act as its agents, adding that this showed Washington was meddling in Russian affairs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked during a conference call to comment on a report in the New York Times which said the F.B.I. and U.S. Justice Department had tried unsuccessfully to recruit Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska as an informer between 2014 and 2016.

“The fact is that the United States in recent years is working crudely using its intelligence services, trying to recruit Russian citizens, exerting moral and other pressure on them…. I think these incidents in the most eloquent manner testify to the attempts to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs,” Peskov said.

