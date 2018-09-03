Environment
September 3, 2018 10:09 am
Updated: September 3, 2018 10:12 am

Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes off Newfoundland coast

By Staff The Canadian Press

A map showing the approximate location of an earthquake that occurred off the coast of Newfoundland on Sept. 3, 2018.

Earthquakes Canada
A A

Earthquakes Canada says a quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck off the coast of Newfoundland on Sunday night, but was not felt on land.

The government agency says the earthquake happened about 290 kilometres northeast of Bonavista, N.L., at around 11 p.m. local time.

WATCH: Earthquakes once again rattle New Brunswick village

It says the quake was approximately 10 kilometres deep.

Natural Resources Canada says the quake does not pose a tsunami risk.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bonavista
coast
Earthquake
Earthquakes Canada
Natural Resources Canada
Newfoundland
Ocean

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News