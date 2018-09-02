Reports of shots fired during horse racing event at Del Mar racetrack in California
Shots were reportedly fired during a horse racing event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Cali., around 20 km north of San Diego, according to local media reports.
Sheriff’s deputies received reports of gunfire at the fairgrounds at around 7 p.m. Pacific time Sunday evening, Fox 5 reported.
CBS 8 reported that two people were injured.
Several Twitter users shared clips of television coverage of the race by horse racing network TVG, in which the sound of gunfire is audible and an announcer is heard shouting, “There is gunfire at the track.”
TVG analyst Simon Bray tweeted that shots were fired at the event. The network tweeted that all its crew and on-air talent were safe.
No other details were immediately available, and police are yet to release any information on the incident.
The Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the situation was under control, and that a scheduled concert by rapper Ice Cube would go ahead as planned.
