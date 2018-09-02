Video shows scuffle between fan and police at Vancouver Whitecaps game

Video of a scuffle between police and a soccer fan at a Vancouver Whitecaps game has been posted to social media.

The video shows a police officer taking a patron to the ground inside BC Place stadium.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions player tackles pantsless fan who ran onto field during game

“We just saw him standing there,” one witness told Global News. “It’s not like he was resisting. He just had his hands up, and seemed to be complying from what I saw.”

The witness said he did not see what led up to the confrontation.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Jason Doucette said an officer was trying to assist a security guard who told a patron that he could not re-enter the stadium.

Doucette said the officer explained the stadium’s strict no re-entry policy to the fan, but he “refused to listen to reason.”

READ MORE: Will the pantless man who ran onto BC Place field sue the BC Lions?

“He was cautioned at least three times that he had to leave the area because he was not allowed back in,” Doucette said. “Again, the man refused to comply so our officer took him by the arm to usher him away from the exit.

“The man began to actively resist the officer and was eventually arrested with the assistance of additional officers for breach of the peace.”

The 36-year-old was released and no charges are being recommended.