Convicted murderer escapes from Mission prison

Correctional Service Canada is looking into how an inmate escaped from the Mission Institution minimum security unit Saturday night.

Around 7 o’clock staff members discovered that Michael Douglas Sheets was not accounted for.

Sheets is serving a sentence of 14 years and 6 months for manslaughter, arson, escape, and other offences.

Sheets may also be going by the name John Hala.

He is 48-years-old, 5’6″ and weighs 141 lbs with a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair.

Mission RCMP have been notified and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

A man by the same name escaped from a correctional institution in Victoria back in 2015.

CSC is investigating how Sheets escaped.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sheets is asked to contact police.