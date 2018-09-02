Crime
September 2, 2018 8:18 am
Updated: September 2, 2018 8:34 am

Convicted murderer escapes from Mission prison

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW
Correctional Service Canada
A A

Correctional Service Canada is looking into how an inmate escaped from the Mission Institution minimum security unit Saturday night.

Around 7 o’clock staff members discovered that Michael Douglas Sheets was not accounted for.

Sheets is serving a sentence of 14 years and 6 months for manslaughter, arson, escape, and other offences.

Story continues below

READ MORE:  Day parole granted to man convicted in house fire that killed 2 Calgary kids

Sheets may also be going by the name John Hala.

He is 48-years-old, 5’6″ and weighs 141 lbs with a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair.

Mission RCMP have been notified and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

A man by the same name escaped from a correctional institution in Victoria back in 2015.

READ MORE:  Escaped Applewood firebomber arrested in Victoria

CSC is investigating how Sheets escaped.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sheets is asked to contact police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Correctional Service Canada
CSC
Escaped Inmate
Inmate escapes from Mission Institution Minimum security unit
John Hala
Michael Douglas Sheets
Mission Institution Minimum security unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News