Trump tweets familiar complaints, hits the golf course while America mourns McCain
For President Donald Trump, it was just like any other Saturday.
As political dignitaries gathered at Washington National Cathedral to memorialize Sen. John McCain, the president tweeted familiar grievances and headed to the golf course.
McCain’s family had made clear the president was not welcome at the funeral. Speakers at the service did not mention Trump by name but repeatedly drew contrasts between McCain’s record of service and the divisive politics of the day.
Dressed in a white polo shirt and baseball hat, Trump left the White House in the morning as the late senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain, delivered an emotional address that served as a direct rebuke of Trump and his policies.
The tributes still underway, the presidential motorcade whisked him to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
