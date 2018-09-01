Trump tweets familiar complaints, hits the golf course while America mourns McCain

For President Donald Trump, it was just like any other Saturday.

As political dignitaries gathered at Washington National Cathedral to memorialize Sen. John McCain, the president tweeted familiar grievances and headed to the golf course.

“You have a Fake Dossier, gathered by Steele, paid by the Clinton team to get information on Trump. The Dossier is Fake, nothing in it has been verified. It then filters into our American court system in order to spy on Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s political opponent…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

….Donald Trump, and now we find out that there wasn’t even a hearing – that Donald Trump’s 4th Amendment right to privacy was signed away…and someone in there is swearing that this stuff is true, when it wasn’t? This is the scandal here – a police state.” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

McCain’s family had made clear the president was not welcome at the funeral. Speakers at the service did not mention Trump by name but repeatedly drew contrasts between McCain’s record of service and the divisive politics of the day.

WATCH: Full coverage of John McCain funeral and tributes

John McCain funeral: Senator Lindsey Graham reads Bible passage 00:53 John McCain funeral: Senator Lindsey Graham reads Bible passage 02:16 John McCain funeral: Barack Obama delivers rebuke of ‘small, mean and petty’ politics 07:54 John McCain funeral: Former President George W. Bush delivers eulogy 12:15 John McCain funeral: Henry Kissinger honours senator at funeral in Washington, D.C. 00:45 John McCain funeral: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend service for 07:02 John McCain funeral: Funeral procession for senator in Washington, D.C. 01:18 John McCain funeral: Rudy Guliani and John Kasich pay respects at U.S. Capitol 01:09 ‘America will always remember’: Mike Pence honours John McCain 03:04 McCain lived the ‘American story’: Biden delivers impassioned eulogy

Dressed in a white polo shirt and baseball hat, Trump left the White House in the morning as the late senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain, delivered an emotional address that served as a direct rebuke of Trump and his policies.

WATCH: Trump reluctantly honours McCain two days after senator’s death

The tributes still underway, the presidential motorcade whisked him to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.