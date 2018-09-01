Politics
September 1, 2018 6:21 pm

Trump tweets familiar complaints, hits the golf course while America mourns McCain

By Catherine Lucey The Associated Press

WATCH: ‘America was always great’ says Meghan McCain at Washington, D.C. funeral

A A

For President Donald Trump, it was just like any other Saturday.

As political dignitaries gathered at Washington National Cathedral to memorialize Sen. John McCain, the president tweeted familiar grievances and headed to the golf course.

McCain’s family had made clear the president was not welcome at the funeral. Speakers at the service did not mention Trump by name but repeatedly drew contrasts between McCain’s record of service and the divisive politics of the day.

WATCH: Full coverage of John McCain funeral and tributes

Dressed in a white polo shirt and baseball hat, Trump left the White House in the morning as the late senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain, delivered an emotional address that served as a direct rebuke of Trump and his policies.

WATCH: Trump reluctantly honours McCain two days after senator’s death

The tributes still underway, the presidential motorcade whisked him to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
George W. Bush
John McCain
John McCain funeral
McCain Tru
Meghan McCain
Trump
Trump Golf
Trump McCain
Trump Tweets

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News