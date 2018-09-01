Tofino issues warning after dog reportedly killed by wolves at popular beach

Residents of the Tofino area are being warned after a dog was reportedly killed by a wolf at a popular beach.

The District of Tofino said it happened Saturday morning at Middle Chesterman Beach.

The sandy beach is just a few kilometres south of Tofino’s urban centre, and is a popular tourist destination lined with resorts, guesthouses and bed-and-breakfasts.

“All indications are that [the dog] was killed by wolves,” said the district in a statement.

The district is asking all dog owners to keep their pets on a leash, to keep animals in overnight and not let pets loose outside to go to the bathroom.

The district says signage is also being prepared for the entrances to the beach.

It’s not the first time that there have been warnings about wolf activity in the area.

In March of last year, Wickaninnish Beach was closed to the public and dogs were banned for the entire Long Beach area for a week after two separate wolf attacks on dogs in Tofino and Ucluelet.

At the time, Pacific Rim National Park had warned of increasing wolf encounters in the area of Florencia Bay.

If you do encounter a wolf in the wild, Parks Canada advises the following:

Pick up small children

Gather the group together

Do not run

Do not crouch down

Make and maintain eye contact

Wave your arms and shout

Never approach a carnivore or its den site

If you encounter wolf pups or cougar kittens, leave the area immediately. Do not approach