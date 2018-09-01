Canada
Laval Mayor Marc Demers diagnosed with cancer

By Global News

Marc Demers, a former police officer, has been Laval's mayor since 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard
Laval Mayor Marc Demers has been diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer.

According to the mayor’s spokesperson, Valérie Sauvé, Demers has received brachytherapy treatment, a type of radiation to treat cancer.

Sauvé added that everything is going well, and his health is being checked regularly.

“He continues to perform his duties with the same rigor, the same determination,” Sauvé said.

Demers, a former police officer, was elected after longtime mayor Gilles Vaillancourt was charged with a dozen corruption-related charges, including two counts of gangsterism.

Demers promised to crack down on corruption and has been at the helm of the city since 2013.

