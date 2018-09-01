Owner of Kingston retirement home faces allegations of staffing problems

Current and former employees at a Kingston retirement home are crying foul after they say their boss failed to pay them.

Several residents and employees of Fairfield Manor West tell Global News there have been problems pertaining to a shortage in staff at the retirement home. We have learned at least three of those staff members have quit due to allegedly not being paid.

“I noticed the staff was gradually disappearing,” said Bonita Lamonte, a longtime resident at the home. She’s lived at Fairfield Manor West for nearly 14 years and says she’s noticed staff morale decline over time.

“[The owner has] caused a lot of disruptions in a lot of people’s lives, including the residents,” added Lamonte.

Those alleged disruptions include the fact that several staff members have quit. Three employees at the retirement home gave their notice Friday, claiming they have not been paid.

The staff shortage has also raise the concern of the Kingston Fire Department. Inspectors were on site, called in as a result of the alleged staffing concerns, which may violate the fire safety plan.

At least six of the affected workers say they were awaiting pay at Fairfield Manor West Friday. They were afraid of giving their names, as the employees were worried it will hurt their chances of eventually receiving the money they claim is owed to them.

One employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claims she received a cheque from Muhammad Quasi, the owner of Fairfield Manor West, only to have the bank tell her there were no funds available. Three others made the same claim.

Police were called to report cheque fraud, and officers arrived to interview the workers. Quasi was approached by Global News but declined to comment. Repeated attempts to reach Quasi were not answered.

With growing tensions at the retirement home, residents like Lamonte are feeling the pressure and wondering what’s next.

“It makes me feel uprooted, and I don’t feel happy about it, let me tell you,” she said.

The staffing problem has caused family members of some residents to take drastic action, even moving out relatives who live in the building. One woman, who declined to give her name, claims two of her cousins have moved due to safety concerns.

“We received a call on Tuesday from the Local Integrated Health Network, advising us to remove our family from our home due to safety concerns,” she said. “We were told by them there was no guarantee that this will exist in a week or two weeks time.”

The frustration seems to be felt by a number of residents. Global News confirmed at least two former residents have already been moved to Rosewood Retirement home, with the possibility of more moving out of Fairfield Manor West by Tuesday.

Quasi is also facing the closure of his other business, Fairfield Manor East, after several allegations of mistreatment of residents and staff. The Retirement Home Regulatory Authority issued a court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, citing neglect at the Kingston retirement home.

As a result of these claims, Quasi’s licence is being revoked by the RHRA, effective Oct. 31. The owner is appealing the decision.

When Global News called Quasi to ask about these new allegations, he hung up. An office administrator with Fairfield Manor West did confirm over the phone that at least three residents have already left, and the LIHN is supplying emergency staff coverage while they find permanent replacement. What will become of this retirement home, its residents or its staff is still unknown.