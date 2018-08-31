New 7-hectare wildfire breaks out within Okanagan Falls city limits

A new wildfire has sparked to life near Okanagan Falls.
The fire was estimated to be about seven hectares in size on Friday night, and the BC Wildfire Service suspects it was caused by humans.
The fire is within city limits, near homes in Green Lake Road. The Okanagan Falls fire department was first on the scene, though backup from the BC Wildfire Service was requested.
The service says the fire is on the top of a bluff, and burning in dry brush.
The BC Wildfire Service deployed 11 personnel, two helicopters and two air tankers to fight the fire.
The BC Wildfire Service says there are structures in the area, but none were immediately threatened by the flames.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.