Vancouver hospital jailbreak under investigation

Vancouver police were able to locate the prisoner a few blocks away from VGH.

Vancouver police say a prisoner was able to escape from Vancouver General Hospital earlier this week.

Andrew Barry Dollman, 50, bolted from VGH on Tuesday morning, and is accused of assaulting a corrections officer as he did so.

Vancouver police say he left around 4:45 a.m., and was found by officers near West 16th Avenue and Oak Street within an hour.

Const. Jason Doucette commented on a possible use of a weapon: “You can pick anything up and use it as a weapon and it’s the intent of what you pick up and what you do with it that makes it a weapon.”

Last weekend, Dollman was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a truck and crashing it on Main Street near Prior Street.

The crash sent four people to hospital.

BC Corrections says the escape is under investigation.

