Four men face slew of charges after RCMP officer shooting in Onanole, Man.

Manitoba RCMP have released the names of four men who face numerous charges after an RCMP officer was shot in Onanole, Man. Wednesday.
Cpl. Graeme Kingdon, 42, was in front of a home to check out a break-and-enter call Wednesday night when gunfire rang out. Kingdon was transferred to HSC in Winnipeg and the suspects fled, with three caught the next morning and the fourth apprehended in a dramatic standoff in Neepawa later that day.
“We are pleased to report that Cpl. Kingdon is doing well,” said RCMP in a statement.
“He remains in hospital recovering from his injuries. He is receiving strong support from his family, friends and colleagues. The Manitoba RCMP thanks everyone who has reached out with words of compassion and encouragement.”
Four men face a total of 21 charges in relation to the shooting. While all share several of the same charges, one man faces two counts of attempted murder with a firearm.
RCMP released the charges below:
Therae Racette-Beaulieu, 18, Sandy Bay First Nation
Tommy Edward Beaulieu, 21, Portage la Prairie
Shane Donovan Beaulieu, 30, Portage la Prairie
Delaney Marcus Houle, 23, Portage la Prairie
All four men are in custody. Beaulieu appeared in Brandon Provincial Court Friday, while the others will appear in court Sept. 4.
The investigation is continuing by the Major Crimes Unit. Further charges may be pending, said RCMP.
