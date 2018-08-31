Crime
SIU investigating injured Mount Forest man in police custody

The SIU has invoked its mandate after a man was sent to hospital while in police custody in Mount Forest.

The province’s police watchdog is looking into the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Mount Forest after he had to be taken to a hospital while in custody.

Wellington County OPP said the arrest was made Wednesday afternoon while responding to a break-and-enter call on Egremont Street, in the town 70 kilometres north of Guelph.

Police said the man was arrested without incident, but received medical attention from paramedics and released back into custody.

The man was charged with several offences, including break-and-enter, assault, uttering threats and mischief.

Police said while in custody, the man required medical attention for an injury and was taken to a hospital.

The severity of the man’s injury was not disclosed, but the OPP notified the Special Investigations Unit which has now invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

