SIU investigating injured Mount Forest man in police custody

The province’s police watchdog is looking into the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Mount Forest after he had to be taken to a hospital while in custody.

Wellington County OPP said the arrest was made Wednesday afternoon while responding to a break-and-enter call on Egremont Street, in the town 70 kilometres north of Guelph.

READ MORE: OPP seize meth in Arthur, charge 42-year-old man

Police said the man was arrested without incident, but received medical attention from paramedics and released back into custody.

The man was charged with several offences, including break-and-enter, assault, uttering threats and mischief.

READ MORE: Car fire in wooded area near Elora considered suspicious: police

Police said while in custody, the man required medical attention for an injury and was taken to a hospital.

The severity of the man’s injury was not disclosed, but the OPP notified the Special Investigations Unit which has now invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

WATCH: OPP says 24 active, 9 retired members documented suicides in 30 years