Crime
August 31, 2018 3:55 pm

OPP seize meth in Arthur, charge 42-year-old man

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington County OPP seized $1,200 worth of meth after arresting a 42-year-old man in Arthur.

OPP / Supplied
A A

Wellington County OPP say $1,200 worth of methamphetamine was seized after they carried out a search warrant in Arthur.

Police said a drug investigation led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man on Wednesday evening on George Street in the town, 40 kilometres north of Guelph.

“He was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and evidence of trafficking,” police said in a news release on Friday.

READ MORE: ‘Death by overdose does not discriminate’: Guelph mother shares son’s story

A search of the man’s apartment led police to further evidence that was seized.

The man from Arthur has been charged with trafficking and will make a court appearance in October.

OPP are reminding residents to call police or Crime Stoppers if someone is suspected of trafficking drugs in their neighbourhood.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arthur drug bust
Arthur meth
Arthur Ontario
Guelph
meth bust Arthur
wellington county opp
Wellington County OPP meth

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News