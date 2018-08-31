OPP seize meth in Arthur, charge 42-year-old man

Wellington County OPP say $1,200 worth of methamphetamine was seized after they carried out a search warrant in Arthur.

Police said a drug investigation led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man on Wednesday evening on George Street in the town, 40 kilometres north of Guelph.

“He was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and evidence of trafficking,” police said in a news release on Friday.

A search of the man’s apartment led police to further evidence that was seized.

The man from Arthur has been charged with trafficking and will make a court appearance in October.

OPP are reminding residents to call police or Crime Stoppers if someone is suspected of trafficking drugs in their neighbourhood.