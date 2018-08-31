Pilot uninjured after plane crash in Stayner: OPP

A pilot walked away uninjured after his plane crash-landed into a field in Stayner Friday morning.

According to Huronia West OPP, officers received a report that a plane had crashed just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the Titan T-51 Mustang plane crash-landed in a field on County Road 7 between the 27th and 28th Sideroad.

Officers say the pilot was the lone occupant of the plane and was not injured.

Police say there was no fire associated with the crash.

“No injuries, it appears it was really something minor,” OPP Const. Gilles Doiron told Global News.