August 29, 2018 4:52 pm

Man charged after driving with sticker as licence plate: South Simcoe police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A man from Bradford West Gwillimbury has been charged after police say he was caught driving a vehicle with a sticker as a licence plate.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday, a man was stopped by officers on Holland Street in Bradford.

Police say the front plate on the car was a sticker.

According to police, this was the fourth time the driver was stopped for the same offence.

Officers say the 36-year-old driver from Bradford was charged with failing to display two licence plates.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in September.

