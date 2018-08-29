Man charged after driving with sticker as licence plate: South Simcoe police

A man from Bradford West Gwillimbury has been charged after police say he was caught driving a vehicle with a sticker as a licence plate.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday, a man was stopped by officers on Holland Street in Bradford.

Police say the front plate on the car was a sticker.

FAKE LICENCE PLATE: 36-year-old @TownofBWG man stopped on Holland St. Aug 26. Front plate was a sticker! Charged with Fail to Display 2 Plates. Fourth time same offence. Heading to court in Sept. #trafficenforcement #nicetry pic.twitter.com/lgXuq5anaE — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) August 29, 2018

According to police, this was the fourth time the driver was stopped for the same offence.

Officers say the 36-year-old driver from Bradford was charged with failing to display two licence plates.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in September.