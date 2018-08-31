Crime
August 31, 2018 1:17 pm

Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Bradford gas station

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the employee told officers a man had entered the station armed with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an early-morning armed robbery at a gas station in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, on Friday at around 12:30 a.m., officers received a report that a gas station on Highway 400 and County Road 88 had been robbed.

Police say a man had entered the station armed with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash.

Officers say the employee complied and the suspect fled with the money.

Story continues below

According to police, the employee was not hurt as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: OPP searching for pickup truck after woman heard saying ‘help me’ in Collingwood parking lot

Police are now searching for a man in his late 20s, approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, with a thin build. Officers say the man has a thin, clean-shaven face. He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweater and blue jeans.

According to police, the man fled in a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed
Armed Robbery
Bradford
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Crime Stoppers
Handgun
Robbery
South Simcoe Police
Suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News