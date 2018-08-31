Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Bradford gas station

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an early-morning armed robbery at a gas station in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, on Friday at around 12:30 a.m., officers received a report that a gas station on Highway 400 and County Road 88 had been robbed.

Police say a man had entered the station armed with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash.

Officers say the employee complied and the suspect fled with the money.

According to police, the employee was not hurt as a result of the incident.

Police are now searching for a man in his late 20s, approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, with a thin build. Officers say the man has a thin, clean-shaven face. He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweater and blue jeans.

According to police, the man fled in a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.