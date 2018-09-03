Three tips to make back-to-school easier on kids and parents from a Winnipeg expert

Back-to-school is a hectic time for parents, but it doesn’t have to be. Winnipeg parenting expert Maureen Dennis says there are a few things parents can do to make the transition easier.

The first thing parents can do is to encourage their children to pack their own lunches, said Dennis.

“I see it as the parents’ job to buy good food for the family, and teach your kids how to be able to pack their own lunch.”

Dennis suggests parents stock a portion of the fridge or pantry with healthy snacks, as well as main courses like soups and beans. She said leftovers can be easily packed as hot lunches with insulated food containers.

Kids are more likely to enjoy their lunch if they pack it themselves, she added.

Back-to-school shopping is an important part of getting your kids ready for the classroom. Dennis reminds parents to take advantage of grocery loyalty points.

“Once you’re done shopping for the kids, you can use those points to pick something up for yourself.”

It’s also important to pay attention to the bedtime routine as the beginning of the school year draws nearer.

“Encourage them to get to bed a little earlier,” said Dennis, “Or if they’re older, encourage them to take a book instead of the screen.”