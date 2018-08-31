Donald Trump’s disapproval rating hits 60%: poll

U.S. President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating hit a new benchmark Friday, after a new poll showed that a majority of Americans say the president is not doing a good job in the White House.

According to a survey conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News, 60 per cent of those quizzed disapprove of Trump’s performance, with 36 per cent approving.

The poll results come a week after Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, implicated him in testimony about hush money payments to two women who allege affairs with him while his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was found guilty on a slew of financial charges.

The same poll shows that 49 per cent of Americans say Congress should begin the process to impeach the president, leading to his removal from office, while 46 per cent say the process should not be started.

As for special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, 53 per cent of those quizzed in the poll believe the president has tried to interfere in the investigation, while 35 per cent say he hasn’t.

Trump has a long-standing feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and has also called for him to investigate former presidential rival Hillary Clinton and speculation as swirled Trump has plans to fire him.

According to Friday’s poll results, almost 65 per cent of Americans think Trump should not fire the attorney general, while 19 per cent say he should.

In an interview with Bloomberg published Thursday, Trump told the news agency that Sessions’ job is secure until at least November midterm elections.

“I just would love to have him do a great job,” Trump said. “I’d love to have him look at the other side,” the president said, referring to a requested Clinton investigation.

Trump also went on to tell Bloomberg that he would “see what happens” when asked whether he would comply with a subpoena from Mueller.

“I view it differently. I view it as an illegal investigation” because “great scholars” have said that “there never should have been a special counsel,” Trump said.

This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted Aug. 26-29, 2018, among a random national sample of 1,003 adults.

