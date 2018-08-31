Crime
August 31, 2018 11:23 am

Former foster parent charged with multiple sex offences in central Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 69-year-old man, who is a former foster parent, is facing multiple sex offence charges.

Provincial police say a central Ontario man who used to be a foster parent has been charged with multiple sex offences.

Police say they began their investigation on Aug. 14 after allegations were reported to officers.

They say they arrested a 69-year-old man from Grey Highlands, Ont., last week.

He is charged with five counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, four counts of sexual interference, six counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 and one count of sexual exploitation.

OPP say the man was a foster parent in Caledon, Ont., about 60 kilometres northwest of Toronto, before moving to Grey Highlands.

