Former foster parent charged with multiple sex offences in central Ontario

Provincial police say a central Ontario man who used to be a foster parent has been charged with multiple sex offences.
Police say they began their investigation on Aug. 14 after allegations were reported to officers.
They say they arrested a 69-year-old man from Grey Highlands, Ont., last week.
He is charged with five counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, four counts of sexual interference, six counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 and one count of sexual exploitation.
OPP say the man was a foster parent in Caledon, Ont., about 60 kilometres northwest of Toronto, before moving to Grey Highlands.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
