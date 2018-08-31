2 injured after car plows through dead-end street onto Hwy. 401 east of Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police say two people were transported to hospital after a vehicle drove through a dead-end street, jumped a barrier and landed on Highway 401 east of Toronto.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened before 7 a.m. on Friday on the westbound collector lanes just west of Whites Road in Pickering.

READ MORE: Toronto man arrested in alleged road rage incident that left 5 injured in Hwy. 401 crash

Police said a vehicle was travelling southbound on Altona Road, went through a dead-end street, struck a barrier and went over a ravine, and collided into several vehicles on Highway 401.

Schmidt said at least six vehicles were involved as a result of the collision and two people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Driver arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after vehicle collides into Brampton home

The stretch of highway was closed during the morning rush hour for the investigation, but reopened just before 10 a.m.

Police said no charges have been laid yet in regards to the driver who initiated the crash.

CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy401 WB Collectors approaching Port Union Rd – Collector lanes are now OPEN. ^ag — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 31, 2018

Update: Collision #Hwy401 WB collectors west of Whites Road

Vehicle rolled over after launching through the barrier pic.twitter.com/px00hPOasE — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 31, 2018

Update: Collision #Hwy401 WB collectors west of Whites RoadVehicle rolled over after launching through the barrier https://t.co/H2vgQwQuaC — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 31, 2018