2 injured after car plows through dead-end street onto Hwy. 401 east of Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police say two people were transported to hospital after a vehicle drove through a dead-end street, jumped a barrier and landed on Highway 401 east of Toronto.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened before 7 a.m. on Friday on the westbound collector lanes just west of Whites Road in Pickering.
Police said a vehicle was travelling southbound on Altona Road, went through a dead-end street, struck a barrier and went over a ravine, and collided into several vehicles on Highway 401.
Schmidt said at least six vehicles were involved as a result of the collision and two people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The stretch of highway was closed during the morning rush hour for the investigation, but reopened just before 10 a.m.
Police said no charges have been laid yet in regards to the driver who initiated the crash.
