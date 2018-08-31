keewatin car crash
August 31, 2018 7:57 am
Updated: August 31, 2018 9:23 am

One person in critical condition after being struck by car at crosswalk



Two pedestrians hit while crossing the street.


Two people are in hospital after a crash in the north west area of Winnipeg at 9:30 PM on Thursday.

Two pedestrians were crossing the street at Keewatin St. and Santa Fe Drive when they were struck by an oncoming car.

Both people were rushed to hospital.

A women is in critical condition, while a man is in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate before releasing more details.

Streets opened early Friday Morning.

