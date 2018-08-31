Scott Thompson: Can Trudeau get Trans Mountain pipeline built and keep sunny ways?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told us the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion would be built.

He told us all safety concerns and the highest environmental standards had been met.

He told us, over and above all, indigenous interests and rights were being respected as in no other era before him.

It appears he’s 0-3 so far, but no one is sure whether the game is over, or there is just no end in sight.

What started as a Kinder Morgan-sponsored twinning of an existing pipeline to move Canada’s energy resources to market has become a fiscal liability owned by us that has once again been stalled as a panel of judges said the National Energy Board’s review of the project was so flawed the government couldn’t rely on it.

It sounds like a prime minister who claims he is always looking out for everyone’s interests and feelings, moved forward without really doing that at all. It appears he and his team were not prepared for the task at hand, therefore more delays. More talk, no action.

Either way, we now own a pipeline the private sector just bailed on with its future uncertain after more litigation, lengthy study, and negotiation that was supposed to have been already done.

WATCH: After landmark ruling, what’s next for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

Justin Trudeau is great at ceremonial gatherings and promises to keep everybody happy, but fails to get results when tough decisions need to be made.

You can’t make everyone happy, and just enjoy the ride.

It’s about the country moving forward, not survival of your political brand.

A solution to a tough decision will resonate more with Canadians, over time, than another photo op between two conflicting parties that leads nowhere.