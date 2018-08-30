Shaw Charity Classic

More
Sports
August 30, 2018 8:29 pm
Updated: August 30, 2018 8:55 pm

Fly-fishing with Shaw Charity Classic defending champion Scott McCarron on the Bow River

By Sports Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Global's Brendan Parker rides along with defending champion Scott McCarron and his wife Jenny as they float down the Bow River on a day off before the Shaw Charity Classic. McCarron shares his love of Calgary and explains why fishing is such a big part of his life off the course.

A A

It’s no secret the Shaw Charity Classic has quickly become one of the most popular stops among PGA Tour Champions players for a variety of reasons.

“I love Calgary, this tournament… The Shaw Charity Classic is one of the best tournaments we play on PGA Tour Champions,” defending champion Scott McCarron said. “They raise so much money… the crowds are fantastic. We’ll get 40,000 to 50,000 people out this week and Canyon Meadows is a great golf course.”

But there’s another reason: the fishing.

Defending champion Scott McCarron and his wife, Jenny, fly-fishing on the Bow River ahead of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Brendan Parker

The Bow River is world famous for trout fishing and many of the players take full advantage of it when they arrive in Calgary for the week.

Seven-time PGA Tour Champions winner McCarron is no exception.

“The reason I love fly-fishing is because I don’t think about anything else while I’m out here, except the next cast. Not thinking about golf, not thinking about anything else.”

McCarron and his wife Jenny are both avid fly-fisherman and had a day off on Wednesday. They spent it floating down the Bow on a guided fishing tour.

Jenny McCarron showing off the fish she caught Wednesday afternoon while fly-fishing on the Bow River.

Brendan Parker

“We’ve been fishing together for seven years. Really, one of our first dates was going up fly-fishing in Northern California on the Pit River,” McCarron said. “Everywhere we go, we try to incorporate fishing and golfing.”

But it’s soon back to business for McCarron, who looks to defend his Shaw Charity Classic title starting Friday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bow River
Bow River fly fishing
Canyon Meadows
Fishing
Fly Fishing
Golf
PGA Tour Champions
Scott McCarron
Scott McCarron fly fishing
Shaw Charity Classic
trout

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News