Fly-fishing with Shaw Charity Classic defending champion Scott McCarron on the Bow River

It’s no secret the Shaw Charity Classic has quickly become one of the most popular stops among PGA Tour Champions players for a variety of reasons.

“I love Calgary, this tournament… The Shaw Charity Classic is one of the best tournaments we play on PGA Tour Champions,” defending champion Scott McCarron said. “They raise so much money… the crowds are fantastic. We’ll get 40,000 to 50,000 people out this week and Canyon Meadows is a great golf course.”

But there’s another reason: the fishing.

The Bow River is world famous for trout fishing and many of the players take full advantage of it when they arrive in Calgary for the week.

Seven-time PGA Tour Champions winner McCarron is no exception.

“The reason I love fly-fishing is because I don’t think about anything else while I’m out here, except the next cast. Not thinking about golf, not thinking about anything else.”

McCarron and his wife Jenny are both avid fly-fisherman and had a day off on Wednesday. They spent it floating down the Bow on a guided fishing tour.

“We’ve been fishing together for seven years. Really, one of our first dates was going up fly-fishing in Northern California on the Pit River,” McCarron said. “Everywhere we go, we try to incorporate fishing and golfing.”

But it’s soon back to business for McCarron, who looks to defend his Shaw Charity Classic title starting Friday morning.