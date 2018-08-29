Fred Couples pulls out of Shaw Charity Classic

World Golf Hall of Famer and 2014 Shaw Charity Classic champion Fred Couples has pulled out of this year’s competition, which is set to get underway in Calgary on Thursday.

Couples withdrew from the tournament for health reasons, officials with the Shaw Charity Classic said.

READ MORE: Shaw Charity Classic aims to raise $10M for charity in 2018

“It’s no secret Freddy is a fan favourite here in Calgary and has played a key role to the success of this tournament, so we will definitely miss having him at Canyon Meadows this week,” executive director Sean Van Kesteren said in a release.

“We understand the health issues Freddy has faced throughout his career. We wish him a speedy recovery and will look forward to having him back in Canada next summer.”

Several big-name golfers will be teeing off at Canyon Meadows on Thursday, including Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jerry Kelly and Bernhard Lagner.