Masters champion Larry Mize shows juniors how to improve golf game

Shaw Charity Classic week on PGA Tour Champions continued in Calgary on Tuesday with the MEG Energy Junior Clinic.

1987 Masters champion Larry Mize, along with fellow Shaw Charity Classic competitor Brian Mogg, spent an hour with boys and girls showing them how to improve their golf game and have fun in the process.

Mize said he loves spending time growing the game.

“This is the future of golf and we need to get kids involved,” Mize said.

“Let them know how great of a game it is and get them started on the right foot so they can really enjoy the game… We need to keep them playing because it’s a game you can play your entire life and I love being out here with them.”

Aidan Flynn, 13, is a junior at Canyon Meadows. He beat Mize in a fun chip off and said it makes him want to practice even more.

“I’m here an hour or two every day,” Flynn said. “This makes me want to come for four hours.”

Hailey Loins, 8, said riding the bus to the golf course was really fun but the best part was having Mize show her how to stand and hold the golf club.

“One time I hit the ball really far,” Loins said. “It felt good.”

Shaw Charity Classic week continues at Canyon Meadows Golf Club with pro-ams on Wednesday and Thursday before tournament action gets underway on Friday.