‘A little bit of freedom’: Shaw Charity Classic helps Calgary charity give bikes to kids
Golf legends are preparing to tee off this week as the Shaw Charity Classic gets underway. But before hitting the links, at least one pro is getting some two-wheeled exercise.
2015 tournament champion, Jeff Maggert, is taking a tour of one of the over 180 charities the Shaw Charity Classic benefits.
Two Wheel View has been in Calgary since 2006, using bikes as a tool to build leadership, resiliency and other life skills in young people.
The charity organizes a number of bike clubs as well as the popular Earn-a-Bike program where kids spend 10 weeks over the summer dissembling and reassembling bikes, eventually earning their own bike, lock and helmet.
“It’s had a pretty big impact on my life because it’s made me a lot more active than I would usually be in the summertime,” said 17-year-old Mekayla Arnason.
“To me, it was a little bit of freedom: the places you could ride your bike to and explore,” said Maggert.
“The kids here obviously learn a lot of life skills… It’s just a great organization.”
Until Sept. 1, donations to Two Wheel View made through the Shaw Charity Classic’s Birdies for Kids program will be matched up to 50 per cent.
