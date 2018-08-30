Couillard quiet on NAFTA negotiations after call with Trudeau

The NAFTA negotiations have been looming over Quebec’s election campaign all week.

U.S. President Donald Trump might like to see Canada’s supply management system dismantled, but leaders of all political parties have vowed to defend the system for Quebec’s dairy and poultry farmers.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard has been particularly vocal — but after a meeting Thursday afternoon with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the incumbent premier said he would not comment any further.

Earlier that day, campaigning in a professional college in Saint-Georges, Couillard criticized the American dairy industry, which he said is suffering from over-production.

“There’s no text anywhere that I’ve seen that says because the problem of U.S. dairy industry is over supply, that Quebec, or Canada for that matter, should be used for a dumping ground for US oversupply,” he said.

“I don’t see this anywhere on any trade agreement.”

Canada’s supply management system creates higher prices for dairy farmers by limiting the amount of milk they can produce and by charging higher tariffs on dairy imports.

Couillard admitted that Trudeau has never given him any indication that Canada would be willing to negotiate getting rid of supply management. There has been talk of a compromise, such as opening the market to a small amount of imported dairy products.

When asked if Couillard could live with this, he replied, ‘’I want to totally support supply management.’”

Thursday afternoon, the prime minister had a conference call with all Canadian premiers. Coming off of that call, Couillard’s tone changed.

“We are at a very delicate moment in the negotiations and the first thing we agreed upon is that we would not comment further,” he said.

“The only thing that I will say is I indicated very, very clearly and very forcefully Quebec’s position.”

While he is refraining from commenting further, he said he will sign an joint statement with the other political parties in order for Quebec to show a united front.

