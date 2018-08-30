Car fire in wooded area near Elora considered suspicious: police
Wellington County OPP say a car fire on Thursday morning in a wooded area near Elora is considered suspicious.
Officers and firefighters with Centre Wellington Fire Rescue were called to the blaze at around 10:30 a.m. off of Wellington Road 21.
Police said a Nissan four-door sedan was driven off the road and into a wooded area of the Pilkington Outlook.
“No one was injured, however, the car is considered a total loss,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Investigators are looking for anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything suspicious or anyone who has dash-cam video.
