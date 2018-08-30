‘It could’ve been far worse’: Mother and kids uninjured after car crashes into their southern Alberta house

A mother and her young children managed to escape without injury after a car collided with a house near Lethbridge.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 512 near Readymade — about 27 kilometres east of Lethbridge — on Thursday.

Coaldale RCMP said an eastbound car drove off the road, into the ditch, then went through some trees before colliding with the northwest corner of the home.

The corner is a child’s bedroom.

“There were people inside the house, a mother and her young children,” said Coaldale RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry.

“We’re very fortunate that there were no injuries to the occupants of the house, but they were quite shaken up.”

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a woman in her 60s, was taken by ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

RCMP are still investigating as to why the vehicle left the road and are asking anyone who was travelling Highway 512 near Readymade around the time of the crash to come forward.

Mounties say a restoration company will be assessing the integrity of the house before the vehicle can be removed.