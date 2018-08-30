Focus of New Brunswick election turns to climate, fisheries

The focus of New Brunswick’s election turned to the climate and fisheries as party leaders made campaign stops throughout the province.

The New Brunswick Liberals say, if re-elected, they’ll continue to press ahead with their climate change plan.

And they’re accusing the Progressive Conservatives of not having a plan to reduce carbon emissions.

READ MORE: New Brunswick Liberals make commitment to freeze power rates on campaign trail

Speaking in Fredericton, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant says a Liberal government would force big emitters to pay their fair share.

He says the Liberlas would also phase out coal-fired electric plants by 2030 and ensure New Brunswickers don’t pay more at the pumps or on their power bills because of the federal carbon tax.

Gallant says he’ll convince the federal government to support New Brunswick’s plan to repurpose a portion of the existing excise tax on gasoline and put it in a climate change fund.

He says the Tory plan to refund the carbon tax, if it’s imposed as a backstop by Ottawa, is no plan at all because the federal government has already said it would refund it.

Gallant says the climate change plan, introduced in 2016, has over 100 action items such as phasing out coal and investing in energy efficiency in hospitals and schools.

New Brunswick Tories are vowing to promote the fishery and other marine-based industry if they are elected to govern in the provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says the Liberals have failed to focus more on fisheries exports and have allowed the province to fall behind on tidal energy.

Higgs says the “blue economy” is an untapped resource for the province.

He says, if elected, a Tory government would instruct NB Power to work with coastal communities to develop proposals for offshore renewable energy projects.

Higgs says they would also attract more marine transport business and help coastal communities grab a greater share of the tourism market.