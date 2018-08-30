Crime
August 30, 2018 2:19 pm

Barrie police seek to identify woman accused of spitting on restaurant employee

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman in connection with an assault at a restaurant in the city.

According to Barrie police, on Aug. 24, a woman was escorted out of St. Louis Bar and Grill on Duckworth Street after causing a disturbance between customers and employees.

Police say when the woman was escorted out of the restaurant she became belligerent and spat on an employee.

Police are now looking for a woman, in her late 30s, under five feet six inches tall. Police say she has long, black hair, a full sleeve tattoo on her right arm and a tattoo on the front of her right leg.

Officers say she was seen wearing a red tank top, dark shorts and was carrying a Tommy Hilfiger bag.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Const. K. Osborne of the Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2913. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.p3tips.com.

