Travis Lowe gets his ‘sheep thrills’ at Armstrong’s I.P.E.

Nothing spells the end of the summer like the I.P.E., and this year’s 119th edition of the Interior Provincial Exhibition is promising “sheep thrills” for everyone this year.

This year’s theme is ‘Sheep Thrills.’ And the smash social hit of the year is “sheep shots,” an opportunity for you to get your photo taken with a baby sheep (or kid) and send it out on social media.

From agriculture to horticulture all the way to the games and rides of the midway, the I.P.E. has something for all ages.

But over its long history, the I.P.E. has remained a farm fair.

“Agriculture here at the IPE is an opportunity is a chance for you to come and see what its like on a farm,” said I.P.E. general manager Yvonne Paulson.

Of course, one of the biggest attractions at the fair is the food.

“You need a day to taste it all; we’ve got everything,” said Paulson.

Fall fairs bring out the kid in everyone, so we sent the biggest kid in the newsroom to get of taste of this year’s I.P.E.