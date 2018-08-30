Police arrest, charge Ottawa man after seizing cocaine in east-end home

Ottawa police say they seized more than $28,000 worth of cocaine and crack cocaine Wednesday night after executing a search warrant in the city’s east end.
Officers from the guns and gangs unit also seized a digital scale and over $1,000 from the Pineview residence, located in the 1800 block of Stonehenge Crescent, according to a news release Thursday from the Ottawa Police Service.
READ MORE: Police charge 3 Ottawa men after trafficking investigation leads to east-end drug bust
Following the 8 p.m. drug bust, police arrested and charged 34-year-old Ilebo Boindombe of Ottawa, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Boindombe is facing the following charges:
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.