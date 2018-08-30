Crime
Police arrest, charge Ottawa man after seizing cocaine in east-end home

Local police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old Ottawa man after obtaining a search warrant for an east-end home and seizing $28,000-worth of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Officers from the guns and gangs unit also seized a digital scale and over $1,000 from the Pineview residence, located in the 1800 block of Stonehenge Crescent, according to a news release Thursday from the Ottawa Police Service.

Following the 8 p.m. drug bust, police arrested and charged 34-year-old Ilebo Boindombe of Ottawa, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Boindombe is facing the following charges:

  • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

