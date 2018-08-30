Ottawa firefighters quickly contain early-morning shed fire in east end

Ottawa firefighters contained a shed fire in Vanier within 20 minutes of getting an early-morning 911 call from the property owner on Thursday.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said the homeowner immediately told them during the call at 6:55 a.m. how closely the shed was situated to the Brandt Street house – located between McArthur Avenue and Donald Street, east of the downtown area.

“We know how quickly fire can spread,” Cardinal said.

In this case, she said firefighters managed to prevent that – and quickly. They recorded the fire as under control by 7:12 a.m.

“There was no documented spread to the home,” Cardinal confirmed.

The fire department doesn’t yet know what caused the shed to burst into flames – but she said there’s no indication anything “unusual” was stored in the shed.

Cardinal confirmed the homeowner called emergency responders from outside the house. No injuries were reported and paramedics weren’t requested, she said.

The department hasn’t requested an investigator to inspect the shed. Usually, Ottawa fire calls in an investigator when they estimate damages from the incident are upwards of $50,000, Cardinal said.