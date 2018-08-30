OPP to announce changes to mental health supports

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are expected to unveil changes to their mental health support system Thursday morning.

In a joint announcement at the OPP general headquarters in Orillia, OPP Commissioner J.V.N Hawkes and research psychologist Dr. Julie Devlin will be discussing suicide awareness.

The announcement comes after three OPP officers died by suicide in the last month.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Hawkes said he was “deeply devastated” by the recent loss of the three OPP members and maintained that the police force is “committed to examining barriers that exist in preventing members from seeking support.”

“You are not alone,” he tweeted.