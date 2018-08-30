Police looking for missing girl in Surrey
Surrey RCMP are asking for public help in finding a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing.
Aidan Zafreen Dyck was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, near 103rd Avenue and 152nd Street, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
She is described as Caucasian and Fijian, five-feet-one-inch tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black tank top, and a grey skirt with pompoms on the bottom.
Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being, as she has a medical condition requiring medication.
She is known to frequent certain areas of Surrey Central and Guildford.
