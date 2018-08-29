Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of western New Brunswick

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for parts of central and western New Brunswick for Wednesday night.

The national weather forecaster says strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain is expected to hit Fredericton and Southern York County.

READ MORE: Entire province of Nova Scotia is now under a heat warning

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” reads a weather alert from Environment Canada.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

WATCH: Environment Canada’s Top 2017 Weather Events

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.