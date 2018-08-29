New Brunswick boy selected as Children’s Wish Foundation recipient

A New Brunswick is boy is set to have a special wish granted by the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Eight-year-old Felix Ouellet of Cap-Pelé was born with Down syndrome and a condition that required open-heart surgery at just five months old.

He can’t speak or walk, but manages to get around with a walker and wheelchair, and the help of his family.

Felix’s mom says officially starting the wish journey was a very emotional day for the family.

“It’s hard to do things with family all together because he’s in a wheelchair and it’s a little bit different and it’s a little challenge,” says Jolyne Ouellet, “but for him to get the wish, it’s going to be exciting.”

Felix has five years to decide what his wish is, but his mom says they’re hoping for a pool because he loves swimming and it helps his muscles.

Ouellet says they’re hoping Felix will eventually be able to walk.