Fountain Street Bridge in Cambridge to reopen Friday

Waterloo region released some great news for commuters ahead of the long weekend.

The Fountain Street Bridge will reopen Friday at around noon, three months ahead of schedule, the region announced Wednesday.

“Given the complexity of any construction spanning the Grand River, we are pleased the Fountain Street bridge reconstruction was completed early,” said Waterloo Regional Chair Ken Seiling in a statement. “This bridge will continue to provide a connection within Cambridge for years to come.”

The bridge, which was closed for nearly two years, was initially constructed in 1957.

The existing piers were able to be used in the new four-span steel girder bridge, which is around 150 metres long.

The region said the bridge will include improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, and that it will also be better lit.