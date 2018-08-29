Ticket details released for Lucan Kraft Hockeyville 2018

The answer has finally be revealed for what the mayor of Lucan-Biddulph has called the “million-dollar question” in regards to Kraft Hockeyville 2018.

In a video published to the event’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Mayor Cathy Burghardt-Jesson provided details on how tickets will be distributed for the preseason match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators being held on Sept. 18 at the Lucan Community Memorial Centre.

A number of tickets have been allotted to the township for the event, all of which will be free-of-charge.

“There has been a block of tickets that have been put aside for kids in our minor hockey system, skating club and the Junior C Hockey Club,” Burghardt-Jesson told 980 CFPL.

“The remaining tickets will be available through a lottery… for Lucan-Biddulph residents and non-residents alike.”

However, the lottery will favour the township’s residents with 80 per cent of tickets going towards those from Lucan-Biddulph.

Registration for the lottery will be done in-person at the Lucan Community Memorial Centre on Sept. 5, 7 or 8, with a draw being held on Sept. 10.

Those with lucky ballots will receive a pair of tickets to the game on Sept. 18. Remaining ballots will be entered into a secondary draw for tickets to watch the practice on the morning of the 7:30 p.m. game.

Ticket pickup will take place on Sept. 13 and 15. Officials say they expect tickets to also become available on game day.

Lucan-Biddulph beat three other Canadian communities vying for the grand prize of Kraft Hockeyville 2018.

As a result, the township has received $250,000 in arena upgrades in anticipation of the upcoming preseason NHL game.