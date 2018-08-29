Regina Pats sign 2 free agent camp invites

The Regina Pats added a little more youth to their roster, signing forward Cale Sanders, 16, and defenceman Steven Zonneveld, 17.

Both players were free agent camp invites and were signed to WHL standard player agreements on Wednesday.

A Claresholm, Alta., native, Sanders played the 2017-18 season with the Edge School Elite 15’s of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) where he scored 19 goals and added 29 assists for 48 points in 36 games.

Zonneveld – from Calgary, Alta. – spent last season with the Calgary Flames of the Alberta Midget Hockey League, (AMHL) scoring seven times to go along with 11 assists in 35 games.

The pair will remain with the team, as the Pats get ready to begin their pre-season against division rival Swift Current Broncos on Friday.