Paramedics allegedly accosted by man with knife in Kingston
Kingston police say paramedics were confronted by a man with a knife on Tuesday while they were out on a medical call.
Police say Frontenac paramedics attended a west-end Princess Street apartment building at 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening. While paramedics were in a hallway of the building, a man allegedly approached them while holding a knife.
The paramedics activated their emergency alarms and ran from the building because the man was allegedly acting in a threatening manner.
READ MORE: Baby delivered by two teams of paramedics at Kingston townhouse
Police officers responded to the emergency alarm and found the man as he emerged from a unit on the second floor.
Police arrested the man and say they found a switchblade on him during a search.
The 51-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unlicenced possession of a prohibited weapon and harassment by threatening conduct.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.