Paramedics allegedly accosted by man with knife in Kingston

Kingston police say paramedics were confronted by a man with a knife on Tuesday while they were out on a medical call.

Police say Frontenac paramedics attended a west-end Princess Street apartment building at 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening. While paramedics were in a hallway of the building, a man allegedly approached them while holding a knife.

The paramedics activated their emergency alarms and ran from the building because the man was allegedly acting in a threatening manner.

Police officers responded to the emergency alarm and found the man as he emerged from a unit on the second floor.

Police arrested the man and say they found a switchblade on him during a search.

The 51-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unlicenced possession of a prohibited weapon and harassment by threatening conduct.